Virtual working, digital living to overcome COVID-19 social distancing challenges: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called for the "integration of knowledge and technology to overcome challenges" arising out of social distancing that may continue even after the coronavirus pandemic dies down.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief spoke to NRIs at a virtual conference. He underscored the importance of virtual working and digital living to ensure revival and continuation of everyday businesses, and other economic activities, as per a party press release.

Naidu said that nearly 1,000 NRIs, who came online from the US, Australia, Bahrain, and other countries, said that global crisis like COVID-19 could be overcome only if online tools are promoted more.

"Digital currencies should be made more cost-effective than paper currencies. Door delivery of cash should be ushered in to cover those who cannot adapt to digital solutions," read the release.

Naidu also said that he had spoken to experts, intellectuals and former bureaucrats as part of the global forum for sustainable transformation to come out with the best ideas for policy formation to effectively fight the deadly virus.

He expressed concern about how "even developed countries like the US could not withstand the coronavirus as 2,000 deaths are being reported in America per day". (ANI)

