Virus has not been eradicated yet, it keeps changing colours: Dr Naveet Wig

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Cautioning people about the looming danger, Dr Naveet Wig, Head of the Medicine Department, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Friday said the coronavirus disease has not been eradicated yet and it will keep on "changing its colours".

"Virus has not been eradicated, it keeps on changing its colours. Wear a clean mask and do not use an unhygienic mask at all," said Dr Wig.



Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of preparing as many as one lakh frontline "Corona Warriors" in the country, he said, "What is important is harmonising within an institution and within the country. This will increase the number of people who can help us in the care of patients at different levels, and it will lead to resource mobilisation and capacity building. It will also build confidence."

"This is a big step towards skilled health services at doorstep," he added.

PM Modi on Friday announced that the Central government is working towards preparing as many as one lakh frontline Corona Warriors in the country.

During the virtual launch of the Customised Crash Course programme for COVID-19 workers, PM Modi said the course will be completed in three months so these trained professionals will be immediately available to be deployed.

"Skill, reskill, and upskill is the mantra," the PM said. (ANI)

