Visakhapatnam: 19-year-old attacked with knife by fiance

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A 19-year-old girl was attacked with a knife by her fiance at Sri Ramachandra Theatre in Anakapalli here on Wednesday.

Inspector Chakradararao said: "The victim, identified as Bhargavi, suffered injuries on her neck and wrist. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. She is under the treatment and her condition is stable."

"She was coming back from her college when the incident took place. She was attacked with a knife by Sai on the suspicion of talking to another person. The accused and the victim were engaged to each other by their parents. The victim's parents were delaying the marriage as Sai didn't have a job," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation in this regard is underway, he added. (ANI)

