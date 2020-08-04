Representative Image
Visakhapatnam: 2 cattle herders dead in land mine blast likely set up by naxals

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2020 03:22 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Two cattle herders were killed in a land mine blast suspected to be set up by Naxals, in Konduru village of Peda Bayalu Mandal in Visakhapatnam on Monday, said Visakhapatnam Police.
The incident occurred at Kondurumu village of Peddabayal Mandal in Visakhapatnam.
Police suspect the land mine were set up by the Naxals to attack the police. (ANI)

