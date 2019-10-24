Visakhapatnam: 2 held with 196 kg cannabis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Task Force police on Wednesday arrested two men for possessing around 196 kg cannabis in Visakhapatnam's Vepagunta.

The car carrying the drugs was caught at Vepagunta of Pendirthi police limits in Visakhapatnam rural.

Around 98 packets of cannabis and a car have been seized by the police.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

