Visakhapatnam: 2 Naxals killed in encounter

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Two Naxals were gunned down in an encounter with Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh police in Agency area of Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Their bodies have been shifted to Narsipatanam government hospital for post-mortem, officials said.

Chinthapalli ASP, Satish Kumar said Greyhounds parties came to the GK Veedi area for combing operation with reliable information.

This came a day after three Naxals were killed in the region

The two encounters within 24 hours come at a time when the banned CPI (Maoists) is celebrating its Formation Day from September 21. (ANI)

