Three Naxals surrender before police in Visakhapatnam
Three Naxals surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: 3 Naxals surrender before police

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:16 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Three Naxals surrendered before the police here on Wednesday.
The Naxals surrendered before Rajkamal, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Paderu.
This comes after an exchange of fire between security personnel and Naxals near Mandapalli village in GK Veedhi Mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency area on August 20.
Earlier, on August 17, three CPI (Maoists) Naxals, including one Division Committee Member (DCM) and two Area Committee Members (ACMs) surrendered before the Superintendent of Police in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:48 IST

Gopal Bhargava writes to Kamal Nath over illegal sand mining in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Gopal Bhargava, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on illegal sand mining in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:46 IST

Yechury leaves for J-K, says Satya Pal Malik's remark on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday morning left for Srinagar to meet his party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:44 IST

Hyderabad: Police seized 10 metric tons of Ammonium Nitrate,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A person was arrested and 10 metric tons of Ammonium Nitrate loaded in a truck was seized by police deployed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:43 IST

U'khand: After cloudbursts, Central govt officials take stock of...

Arakot (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): After cloudbursts hit Arakot in Mori Tehsil in the last few weeks, the Central government officials on Thursday took stock of the situation and assessed the damage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:05 IST

UP: 202 boxes of liquor seized from bus at Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday seized 202 boxes of liquor worth Rs 15 lakh from a bus at Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:00 IST

Andhra: Ornaments worth over 7 lakh missing from TTD 's treasury...

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The BJP of Andhra Pradesh unit has demanded a probe into the missing ornaments worth over Rs 7 lakh from the treasury of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple situated in the state's Tirumala town.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 08:57 IST

Woman passenger detected carrying 25,000 euros at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A woman passenger who is a Senegalese national was detected carrying 25,000 euros against which she fails to produce any valid document at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on August 27.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 08:17 IST

Chattisgarh, Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Chattisgarh, Odisha and East Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 08:15 IST

Defence Minister to visit Leh today

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Leh on Thursday to attend a programme being organised by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 08:09 IST

Mobile phone services restored in 5 districts of Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Following days of restrictions, mobile phone services have been resumed in five districts of Jammu region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 08:04 IST

Shankar was Bind by caste and it's given in Shiva Purana: Bihar Minister

Kaimur (Bihar) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Bihar Minister Brij Kishore Bind stoked a controversy when he said that Lord Shiva belongs to 'Bind' caste at an event held in Patna to welcome Governor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 07:34 IST

Delhi: Businessman shot dead in Karol Bagh

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 : A 25-year-old businessman was allegedly shot dead in central Delhi's Karol Bagh after an altercation with another businessman on Tuesday night.

Read More
iocl