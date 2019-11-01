Visual from the spot
Visual from the spot

Visakhapatnam: 4 people taken into police custody for allegedly raping a girl

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 03:21 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Four people, including two minors, were taken into police custody for allegedly raping a girl at Kailasa Giri hilltop in Visakhapatnam.
Arilova Police Station Circle Inspector, Kishore Kumar told ANI that the police found the youth and the girl on Kailasa Giri on Wednesday evening and intervened.
"They found that the girl was abused. The police took the youths into custody. They registered FIR and filed case under Sections 376, 376(D) and 328 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The girl is admitted at King George Hospital for medical aid. Much investigation is to be done in the case," Kumar said.
Meanwhile, 'Mahila Chetana' NGO representatives visited the victim at the hospital on Thursday.
Later 'Mahila Chetana' president K Padma said, "One 19-year-old girl was raped on Kailasa Giri hilltop. We spoke to the doctors now. They informed us the details the girl told them. She admitted that one boy abused her. She said she was drugged and don't know what happened later. 'Meanwhile, the police came and rescued me,' this is what that girl told the doctors. We have to wait for the final report for full details. The girl is a single daughter in a poor family. She completed Intermediate. She is attending coaching classes."
Padma said that the victim went to Kailasa Giri with her friend.
"Her friend might have engaged the other three youths. There are two minors among them. Had the police not gone there at right time, she would have died. We request the police to continuously monitor the vulnerable places. The girl is saying that she was administered some drug in cool drink but the doctors did not confirm it yet. It is surprising that four persons molested a girl on a rush picnic spot like Kailasa Giri. We appeal to the police to see the culprits get maximum punishment," Padma said. (ANI)

