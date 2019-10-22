Visakhapatnam: 5 injured after car gets damaged by landslide

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Five people of a family were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in got stuck in a landslide near Simhachalam temple here.

Victims were returning from the temple in the evening when the incident took place.

Following the incident, the occupants of the car were rescued by locals. They suffered minor injuries and were sent for treatment. (ANI)

