Visakhapatnam: 56 kgs of ganja seized, 2 smugglers held

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): The local police here on Thursday seized 56 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 8 lakh from Visakhapatnam rural area here.

According to Anakapalli excise officials, two men in separate cars were transporting the drug outside the state from Visakhapatnam Agency.

The police has arrested the two men who were smuggling the drugs and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

