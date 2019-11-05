Visakhapatnam: 6 Bangladesh nationals, 10 others apprehended from railway station

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As many as 16 people, including six Bangladesh nationals, were apprehended from Visakhapatnam Railway Station here for travelling without authentic identity proofs.

According to sources, the six Bangladesh nationals were travelling without passport, while the rest of the people belonged to Kharagpur, West Bengal.

After getting reliable information, police checked Yaswanthpur-Howrah train on Tuesday afternoon. All the people were travelling to Kolkata from Bengaluru by the train.

Visakhapatnam Police, Police Task force along with Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force raided and checked the train.

More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

