Visakhapatnam: 9 arrested with 44 kg cannabis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Nine people were arrested with 44 kilograms of cannabis in Visakhapatnam.

City Task Force and Kancharapalem Police jointly conducted the raid and busted the gang that was allegedly involved in transporting the cannabis to Bihar and Maharashtra.

The police have also seized an auto and a scooty from the possession of the accused. (ANI)

