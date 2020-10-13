Visakhapatnam allege gas leak, factory officials say no such incident

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Locals in Pilakavanipalem and Kunchumamba colonies of Gajuwaka area alleged that gas leakage in the area late on Monday evening.



Coromandel Fertilizers Ltd is located near the colonies. DCP Suresh Babu said, "Our team rushed to the spot and factory officials confirmed of no leakage".

A gas leak incident, which claimed 12 lives, took place on May 7 this year in Visakhapatnam following which cases were filed against the LG Polymers management. (ANI)

