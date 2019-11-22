Visakhapatnam: Devotee donates 50 gold leaves at Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:28 IST

Ideological differences between Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP,...

Bisrampur (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Amid various speculations over government formation in Maharashtra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the ideological differences between Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP will lead to instability of their government even if it is formed.