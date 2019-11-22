Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A devotee on Thursday offered 50 gold Tulsi leaves worth Rs 25 Lakh to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swami at Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam.
Venkateswarao, Executive Officer of the temple received the devotee B.Srinivas Rao and made arrangements for his special darshan.
Rao has earlier donated bronze Garuda vehicle to the deity Swami Lakshmi Narasimha Swami at the same temple. (ANI)
Visakhapatnam: Devotee donates 50 gold leaves at Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple
ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:14 IST
