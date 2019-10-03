Visakhapatnam: Devotees throng Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Temple to participate in special 'Alankaram'

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Devotees thronged Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Temple here to participate in the special Navaratri 'Alankaram' and to offer prayers.

The famous Lakshmi temple is celebrating nine days of Navaratri with special prayer and alankaram. During these days the temple organises a special prayer every day and huge number of devotees participate in this to offer special prayers to the deity.

Devotees also come from other states like Chennai, Odisha and West Bengal to worship Goddess Kamala Maha Lakshmi during Navratri.

People strongly believe that Goddess Lakshmi will fulfil their wishes if once they visit and offer this special prayer with milk, flowers and kumkum.

On Wednesday the temple and Goddess Lakshmi was decorated with bangles.

This year, Navratri is being celebrated in the country from September 29 to October 7.

Navratri in Sanskrit means nine nights in which nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in a particular order.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the tenth day of the festival is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami.

The occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, which signifies the victory of good over evil. (ANI)

