Visakhapatnam DIG interacts with Sarpanches to curb illegal cultivation, transportation of cannabis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): With the aim to curb illegal cultivation and transportation of cannabis, Visakhapatnam District Police conducted a meeting with the Sarpanches and Mandal Parishad leaders at Narsipatnam on Wednesday.

As a part of the Parivartana Initiative, the meeting was chaired by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Visakhapatnam Range LKV Ranga Rao and Superintendant of Police (rural) BV Krishna Rao.

Local leaders of Narsipatnam, Rolugunta, Koyyuru, Golugonda, Chinthapalli, GK Veedhi and G Madugula mandals were present in the meeting.

The ill-fated consequences of ganja (cannabis) cultivation were explained in detail in the meeting. The Police officials apprised how bad image the menace is bringing to the district and particularly the agency areas.



Sarpanches were exhorted to take the responsibility to create awareness amongst the tribals and to shun the cultivation of Ganja in agency areas. It is being told that Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Revenue Department have tendered their support to Police in ensuring that the ganja is cleared off from this region.



The recent initiative by a few villages who came forward voluntarily to destroy the ganja crops were appreciated and were assured of all support.

Notably, in a bid to check the usage and trafficking of illicit drugs, local police in Visakhapatnam's G Madugula Mandal destroyed about 80 acres of ganja fields on Saturday.

According to Andhra Pradesh Police, a comprehensive survey was done to identify the land being cultivated for Ganja physically and also technological support like satellite images, GPS, drones were taken to locate the crops in the Visakhapatnam agency areas. (ANI)

