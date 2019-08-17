Visakhapatnam: GVMC workers demolish building owned by TDP MLA's wife

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) workers on Friday started demolishing an under-construction multi-storey building owned by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana's wife for violating regulations.

Peela Vijaya Lakshmi, the wife of Govinda, who is the current member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Anakapalle constituency, is the owner of the building located on Dwarkanagar main road in Visakhapatnam.

Police have been deployed on the site to prevent any ruckus and law and order problems.

The demolition was carried out under the orders of the Commissioner GVMC, Dr G Srijana.

According to the order issued by the GVMC on Friday, the demolition was carried out because the construction had been started without obtaining the required permissions from the GVMC.

The order added that back in April 27, 2017, too the GVMC had attempted to demolish the building but had to stop halfway as the work of the municipal workers was hampered due to the TDP leader creating "law and order problems".

The owner had been sent notices several times by the GVMC in the past but the lawmaker had not responded to any of them, following which the order for demolition was given. (ANI)

