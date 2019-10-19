Visakhapatnam: India-Myanmar Naval Exercise commence onboard INS Ranvijay

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:10 IST

Modi addresses rally in Ahirwal belt to boost BJP's prospects

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Seeking to boost BJP's prospects in the Ahirwal belt where the party did well in the last assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a rally here and spoke in detail about his government's efforts to boost national security.