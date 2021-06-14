Visakhapatnam Police cremates body of orphan

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Visakhapatnam police has cremated a body of an orphan near Dumbriguda who used to earn his livelihood by begging on the streets.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Visakhapatnam's Dumbriguda police sub-inspector G Gopala Rao said, "A mentally unstable person used to live by begging at Andhra-Odisha Border. He has died near Gorapur railway station. Police of Dumbriguda Station came to know that the deceased is an orphan, and buried the body."



"The beggar felt trapped near Gorapur railway station. With the imposition of lockdown at one hand and continuous rains on the other, made him unable to commute from that place for almost a week that ultimately led to his demise on Saturday", Rao said.

Dumbriguda sub-inspector G Gopalarao went to the spot and came to the conclusion that it was a natural death. As nobody is related to the deceased, SI Gopala Rao buried the body with the help of police and local administration officials.

Villagers lauded the noble deed of the police. (ANI)

