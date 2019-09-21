Visakhapatnam police destroys over cannabis worth Rs 13 crore

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Visakhapatnam Police on Friday destroyed 63,879 kg of cannabis seized from various smugglers at Kapuluppada dumping yard.

The cannabis, commonly known as ganja, worth Rs 13 crore was burnt in the presence of drug disposal committee, the police said.

In the last 10 years, 455 cases were registered in 13 police station limits and a huge quantity was stored during the period, the police further said. (ANI)

