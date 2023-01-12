Visakhapatnam: Three arrested for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express train

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested in connection to the alleged stone pelting incident on the new Vande Bharat Express train, the police said.

The three accused have been identified as Goshala Shankar (22), Taketi Chandu and Peddada Raj Kumar (19).

Officials said they were caught from an underpass near the railway level crossing in the Kancharapalem area of Visakhapatnam.

Vande Bharat Express train arrived in the city on Wednesday evening.

The stone-pelting incident was reported around 5:30 pm. Unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones on the train.



When the RPF tried to chase them, they fled from the spot. However, one of the accused left his shoe.

A joint team of RPF, GRP and City Police was formed to nab the accused. They were able to identify the accused using the CCTV footage.

Officials said that the accused, Goshala Shankar (22) is a suspected cheater. Four cases are registered against him at the Kancharapalem police station.

During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime and said that he threw stones as a brat under the influence of alcohol.

The second accused, Taketi Chandu was earlier involved in the GRP PS murder case. The third accused Peddada Raj Kumar has been a resident of Pedanadupur, they said. (ANI)

