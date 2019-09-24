Visakhapatnam: Two arrested, 6,000 kgs cannabis seized

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Excise Police on Tuesday arrested two people and seized 6,000 kilograms Cannabis worth Rs six crore from three buildings situated in Birriguda village here.

"We conducted a raid at three houses situated in Birriguda village here and found 6,000 kilograms of cannabis which were ready to be transported to other states. Later the cannabis was seized and two people were also arrested," said an Excise Department official.

According to the police, five more persons are involved in this case and they will soon be arrested. (ANI)

