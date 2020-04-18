Visas of foreigners stranded in India due to COVID-19 can be extended free of cost till May 3: MHA

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Home Ministry has issued an order stating that the expired visas of foreign citizens, who are stranded in India due to COVID-19, can be extended without any charges till May 3.

"Yesterday, the Home Ministry passed an order stating that those foreigners who are stranded in the country due to COVID-19, and whose visas have expired or is going to expire soon, can send in an application to get it extended to May 3, 2020, without any fees. No overstay penalty will be charged from them," said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Union Home Ministry, at a press conference here.

She further said: "If the foreign citizens due to overstay need exit permit, then they can send their application till May 3, 2020. This will also be issued without any charges and grace period till May 17, 2020, will also be given."

She further said that the condition of the supply of essential commodities and services is satisfactorily ongoing in the country.

"All States and Union Territories have set up control rooms to resolve the problem of citizens. The control room of the Home Ministry is also offering its services 24/7. Our new toll-free helplines -- 1930 and 1944 -- are also resolving people's problems," she said.

Apart from this, in 29 States and UTs, single emergency response number 112 is operating in the country. Using this number, any person can approach the police, fire department or ambulance service. This can also be accessed through the 112 mobile application, said Srivastava. (ANI)

