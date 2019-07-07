Vishakapatnam: Nine children hospitalised after dog attacks them

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): A least nine children in Anakapalli town here were admitted to hospital with injuries after they were attacked by a dog on Saturday.

The incident took place near Girls high school in Anakapalli town yesterday morning.

The injured children are undergoing treatment in the area hospital.

The locals believe the dog to be rabid and say they had appealed to authorities to get rid of such dogs in the area. (ANI)

