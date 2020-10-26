Vishal Bhardwaj sings for jawans at ITBP Raising Day

Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 25 (ANI): On the occasion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 59th Raising Day, Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj sang for ITBP jawans at the Mountaineering and Skiing institute in Uttarakhand's Auli.



Speaking at the event on Saturday, Bhardwaj said that every Indian was lucky to have the ITBP protecting its borders.

He sang a few lines of a poem written by his father.

"Vishal Bhardwaj, film director, composer, singer, lyricist sings his father's poem for ITBP in Mountaineering and Skiing Institute, ITBP Auli. The Force celebrated its 59th Raising Day yesterday," the ITBP tweeted, with a clip of Bhardwaj singing for the jawans. (ANI)

