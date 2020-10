New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Vishal V Sharma has been appointed as the next permanent representative of India to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).



Sharma has succeeded Jawed Ashraf.

"Vishal V Sharma appointed as the next permanent representative of India to the permanent delegation of India to UNESCO, Paris, in succession to Jawed Ashraf," MEA said in a release.

Sharma is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)