Vishva Hindu Parishad prays for AES victims in Bihar

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) conducted prayers for the victims of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar, at the Hanuman Temple in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Atul Dwivedi, member of the VHP and a social worker said, "We prayed to Lord Hanuman and chanted Hanuman Chalisa. This will bring peace to the souls of those who died due to AES and will be brought to rest."

Gyanesh Mishra, another member of the VHP said, "We also prayed to Lord Hanuman to help the Bihar government in taking some rational decision and provide better medical facilities to curb the increasing toll of the deaths due to AES in Bihar."

The death toll due to AES has reached 132 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Sri Krishna Medical College which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while there were 21 deaths in the Kejriwal Hospital. (ANI)

