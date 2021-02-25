Vishwa Hindu Parishad not afraid of repression, murder: VHP working president

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was killed in a clash between RSS and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old man, identified as Nandhu, was allegedly hacked to death by SDPI workers in a clash with RSS men near Vayalar town in Alappuzha.

International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar said that this is not the first such killing in Kerala.



"This struggle is with the people of ruling party there. No fair investigation is done. Murderers are not punished. This is unfortunate. I will demand that the government conduct a quick investigation, arrest the culprits, file a charge sheet and prosecute them in the fast track court," said Kumar.

The VHP international working president said VHP members are not afraid of such repression and murder. "We will continue our campaign of Indian nationalism and offer our heads to the nation," he said.

"People of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad are not afraid of the assassination and repression of the RSS activist in Kerala. We will continue our campaign of Indian nationalism," he added.

Alok Kumar said Hindu girls are tricked by Muslim men by tying a kalva in hand and applying a 'tikka' on the forehead. They marry Hindu women by giving them the impression of being Hindu. If the truth is found later, there is no way to return.

"The prerequisites for any civilized society are not the misuse of our religious freedom. It is required that we congratulate the Assembly of Uttar Pradesh for passing this law," Kumar said. (ANI)

