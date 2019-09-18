Vishwakarma puja held for world peace in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): With traditional gaiety and fervour, Rameswaram on Wednesday celebrated Vishwakarma puja here at Akkasalai Vinayagar Temple for world peace.

A devotee told ANI, "Today on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, women devotee in large numbers performs the procession. This puja is held for world peace and rain."

108 women were seen sitting with a plate of flowers and diyas in a queue and later they worshipped the idol of Lord Vishwakarma with flowers. (ANI)

