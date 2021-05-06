Vishwanath slams Karnataka govt's 'mismanagement' of Covid-19 situation

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H Vishwanath on Wednesday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has drastically failed to handle covid situation in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media, Vishwanath said, " Yediyurappa is deaf and dumb. He cannot see. He does not have the presence of mind. He cannot see anything. His whole government has failed in managing COVID situation in Karnataka."

According to Vishwanath, only the health minister of the state Dr K Sudhakar is not at fault.

"It is not just the failure of health minister or Minister Dr K Sudhakar, it is the failure of whole government which could not properly handle the COVID situation and allowed people to die in Karnataka," he added.



Vishwanath also said, "Dr Sudhakar is just a namesake health minister. Till now everything hasn't been properly done to handle the situation in Karnataka. Karnataka is witnessing a large number of COVID cases and acute shortage of oxygen beds and ventilators but the government is incapable to make arrangements. They are allowing people to die which is a pathetic attitude of this government."

Further condemning the state government, he said, "It was the duty of the government to see the management of COVID and visiting Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office frequently in order to develop the infrastructure of the government hospitals instead of not allowing people to pay their hard-earned money to the private hospitals."

He also attacked BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta and said that the commissioner cannot handle the COVID situation in a city like Bengaluru, Gaurav Gupta is known as 10 per cent Gupta.

The state of Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry, has 4,64,383 active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the state has registered 19,629 new cases and 288 related deaths. (ANI)

