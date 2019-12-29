Vishwesha Teertha Swami was a highly admired, respected spiritual leader: LK Advani

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): BJP">BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani on Sunday said that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Vishwesha Teertha Swami of the Sri Pejavar Matha.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejavar Matha. Pejavar Swamiji was a highly admired and respected spiritual leader who relentlessly worked towards the service and welfare of humanity," he said in a statement.

Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away earlier in the day.

"I feel blessed to have known Swamiji for many years and met him last when he very kindly visited me at my home in Delhi sometime back. In my long association with him, apart from his numerous achievements and contributions as a spiritual leader, I always admired the person that he was- an embodiment of kindness, compassion, and humility," said Advani.

Advani said his simplicity and austere living were other stellar qualities that always inspired him.

"Pejawar Swamiji's lifelong selfless service to society will continue to inspire and guide us for years to come. My respectful homage to the departed soul. Om Shanti," he said.

"Karnataka is orphaned today as His Holiness Pejawara Swamiji has left us for heavenly abode. Poojaneeya Swamiji was a great strength to Kannadigas and a guiding force for building the #RamMandir. Prayers for His Sadgati. Deepest condolences to His disciples and devotees," it tweeted.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also condoled the demise of Vishwesha Teertha Swami.

"May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain," the Chief Minister said in a statement. (ANI)

