Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on December 20, is on life support as his condition deteriorated.
The Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital said: "The condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt (Karnataka) is very critical and there is a further decline in his health condition. He remains unconscious and is on life support systems. The tests have shown severe brain dysfunction."
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Vishwesha Tirth Swami's condition remains critical
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:21 IST
