Visit will lead to stupendous outcomes: PM Modi departs from Maldives

Male (Maldives), June 9 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from the Maldives on Sunday, he said that he is humbled by the affection received in the island nation and added that the two-day visit will lead to "stupendous outcomes".

"Dear citizens of the Republic of Maldives, I am humbled by the affection I have received in your wonderful nation. Thank you for being great hosts. I also thank the Government for the hospitality. This visit will lead to stupendous outcomes, adding vigour to bilateral ties," tweeted Narendra Modi, alongside four photos of the visit.

In one photo, members of the Indian diaspora are waiting to welcome Modi, while in two others he is with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih - one features the two holding hands and the other shows Modi receiving 'Nishan Izzuddeen', the island nation's highest honour for foreign dignitaries. The fourth photo is of him at the Maldivian Parliament, where he addressed the gathering on Saturday.

The Maldives was his first foreign visit after assuming office for a second term.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka before noon for a brief stopover and will be received by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He will hold talks with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and will also meet Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and members of the Tamil National Alliance.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Tirumala temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh before returning to New Delhi. Newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will accompany him to the holy shrine.

India and Maldives inked six pacts for strengthening cooperation in various fields including health, defence and establishing a passenger and cargo ferry between the two countries. (ANI)