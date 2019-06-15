Visiting Ayodhya a matter of faith, not politics: KP Maurya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said visiting Ayodhya is not a political matter but one related to faith.

"All who wish to visit pilgrimage sites are welcome, it's not a political matter but matter of faith. We have full faith, as per hopes of devotees and saints, Ram temple will be constructed soon," Maurya said in a presser when asked if Shiv Sena is trying to snatch Ram temple issue from BJP.

The BJP leader's response came a day before Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his party MPs, is scheduled to visit Ayodhya.

"Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Saheb Thackeray will offer obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on June 16. The MPs of Shiv Sena too will be accompanying him for darshan of Lord Shri Ram," read a tweet by Shiv Sena Communications earlier this month.

Thackeray had last visited Ayodhya in November 2018, wherein he urged the central government to announce a date for the construction of Ram temple. He had also promised full support if an ordinance was brought for the purpose.

"We want the date when a temple will be made. First, tell us when you will make the temple, then we can talk about other things," he had said.

During his last visit, Thackeray had offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya. (ANI)

