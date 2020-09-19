Visitor's Conference on NEP 2020 concludes with commitment of successful implementation

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Visitor's Conference on Implementation of NEP 2020 in Higher Education concluded on Saturday in the national capital with the commitment of successful implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), informed the Ministry of Education.

According to the statement, the virtual conference, whose inaugural session was addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, deliberated on various aspects of the NEP 2020 and the next steps for the effective implementation strategies,



"The Public funded Higher Education Institutions are the significant platforms of creation and dissemination of knowledge and hence play an important role in bringing alive elements of the NEP 2020. Visitor's Conference provided an opportunity to the head of the institutions of Central Universities and Institutions of National Importance to deliberate on various aspects of NEP with regard to its implementation," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank said in the conference.

The conference deliberated on the various aspects of the NEP 2020 and the next steps for the effective implementation strategies and action plans to be carried out in a phased manner with prioritization to key areas of higher education that need urgent reforms, he added.

Several dignitaries including Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare, Chairman, Drafting Committee of NEP Dr K Kasturirangan were present on the occasion, including representatives from Institutions of National Importance like IITs and NITs, many of which gave presentations on the NEP. (ANI)

