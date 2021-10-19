Vistadome Train Services from Assam's Tinsukia to Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun to start from Oct 23

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Vistadome Train Services from Tinsukia in Assam to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh will start from October 23.

An official statement by the Northern Railways informed, "Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will formally start Vistadome services between Tinsukia and Naharlagun from October 23."



The Vistadome train, which will run four days a week will have every facility for the passengers.

Before the service gets started, the NF Railway ran this new train on a trial basis from Tinsukia to Naharlagun yesterday.

The Vistadome trains are meant to help tourists experience the scenic beauty and to display the cultural heritage of the region during the unique journey. (ANI)

