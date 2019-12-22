Vistara announces fee-waiver for Delhi, Lucknow travelers

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): After the Delhi police imposed traffic restrictions on NH-48 till 2 pm in view of security, airline carrier Vistara on Sunday announced that it will accommodate passengers travelling on flights originally scheduled till 4 pm from and to Delhi on subsequent flights without any change fees for the day.

The adjustment, however, will be subject to availability of seats in the subsequent flights.

"Following the advisory issued by Delhi Police about traffic restrictions on NH-48 until 2 pm today, Vistara will accommodate affected passengers booked on flights departing and arriving into Delhi up to 4 pm, on the next available Vistara flights to their destination without any change fees (subject to seat availability)," the statement by Vistara read.

Furthermore, Vistara also said that it will allow free change without booking and cancellation charges to passengers who are booked from flight to and from Lucknow.

"Due to the ongoing situation in Lucknow, Vistara also announces free change to bookings and cancellation without any penalty for those booked to travel to and from Lucknow. Fare difference, if any, will be applicable," the statement added. (ANI)

