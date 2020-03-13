Vistara bans Kunal Kamra from flying till April 27

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Vistara Airlines has banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying till April 27.

The decision was taken following the conclusion of the investigation by the internal committee of Indigo.

"Based on the order passed by an internal committee constituted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. in compliance with the respective CAR and following due process, we have placed the passenger on our no-fly list until April 27, 2020," a Vistara spokesperson said.

Kamra 'heckled' journalist Arnab Goswami during an Indigo flight and made a video of it in January this year.

In January, Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir declared ban on the comedian while IndiGo had barred him from flying for six months. (ANI)

