Vistara commences flight from Mumbai to Male

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Witnessing a steady increase in passenger traffic from Mumbai to the Maldives, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is expanding its existing reach to Male, by adding a new flight operated by Vistara, from March 3, onwards, the airport authority informed on Wednesday.

According a statement issued by the CSMIA, since the resurgence in air travel and ease in travel restrictions, Maldives has emerged as a preferred destination for passengers travelling from Mumbai.



Since the commencement of the air bubble arrangement with Maldives on August 13 last year, CSMIA has seen a rise in passenger traffic catering to over 56,000 passengers across an approximate total of 410 flights to and from CSMIA till date.

"During this period, the airport had catered to the region through Indigo and GoAir, wherein Indigo catered to the highest passenger traffic, over 32,000 passengers from the airport. The increase in frequency to the destination through the addition of the new Vistara flight with effect from March 3, comes as a boon to travelers from and around Mumbai," the airport authority informed.

The ease in travel restrictions have made Maldives a preferred destination amongst leisure travelers. (ANI)

