Vistara flight from Delhi lands at Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 25 (ANI): A Vistara flight from Delhi landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Monday after the government decided to resume domestic flights from today.

All passengers were screened before boarding the flight at Delhi's IGI airport.

Passengers deboarding were seen wearing face shields as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty also travelled on the flight. "I was in Delhi since the Parliament's Budget session. Now, I am returning to my state Odisha," he said.

Deepak, another passenger speaking to ANI said, "I had been waiting for flights to resume for last 15 days and now I have come back. The decision to resume domestic flights is good."

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 when the Centre imposed a lockdown to contain the virus. Domestic flight operations resumed across the country from Monday except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. (ANI)

