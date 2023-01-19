Vistara Mumbai-Bhubaneswar flight diverted to Kolkata over dense fog

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): A Vistara flight en route to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility. The flight landed at Kolkata Airport at 9.30 AM on Thursday, informed the airlines on Twitter.

Flight UK543 scheduled to reach the Odisha capital from Mumbai, Maharashtra, was diverted to the West Bengal capital because of dense fog.



"Flight UK543 from Mumbai to Bhubaneshwar (BOM-BBI) has been diverted to Kolkata (CCU) due to low visibility at Bhubaneshwar airport and is expected to arrive in Kolkata at 09:30 hours. please stay tuned for further updates," tweeted the Vistara airlines official Twitter handle as the dense fog continues to hinder scheduled flight operations.

https://twitter.com/airvistara/status/1615915174929788928?s=20&t=9_jt9TjHOcJFXfTOcTrmcw

Although the temperature in Odisha's Bhubaneswar is to remain between 19 and 30 degrees Celsius, dense fog is forecasted till 21 January by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)

