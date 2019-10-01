Vistara to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti in unique way at 30,000 feet

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Vistara will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in a unique way with customers aboard select flights on October 2.

They will be invited to be part of the airline's initiative 'BE THE CHANGE @ 30,000 FEET' and write about a social change that they feel passionately about on a simple postcard, as per a company release.

Joining hands with LetterFarms, a Kochi-based non-profit organisation, Vistara is taking part in 'CHANGE150' project that aims at mobilizing handwritten change ideas from across the country to bring them to the centre-stage at national events.

The customers onboard eight select flights between Delhi and Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai will be invited to participate.

The company said that initiative is inspired by the timeless mantra of the Father of the Nation, 'Be the change that you wish to see in the world'.

"Through a string of public-private partnerships, LetterFarms' CHANGE150 initiative takes handwritten change ideas by ordinary citizens and gives them a voice by bringing them onto national platforms through collaborative events and public exhibitions with prestigious organizations such as the National Gandhi Museum Delhi, the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, the National Rail Museum and the Kochi Muziris Biennale," the release also said. (ANI)

