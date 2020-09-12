Visually impaired man, his wife sell home-made snacks after he loses job amid COVID-19 lockdown

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 12 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat, a divyang man along with his wife started to sell Gujarati snacks after he lost his job during the lockdown.



Ashwin Thakkar, who is visually-impaired, was working as a telephone operator in a hotel in Ahmedabad. Financial crisis during the COVID-19 induced lockdown gave an idea to Ashwin of starting his own business. In the month of May-June, he started selling Carrie as it was a season of the fruit. Later he started the business of dried dates of Kutch and then switched to sell Farsan (Gujarati snacks).

Speaking to ANI, Ashwin Thakkar said, "I have never done business before and I never thought the business would go this long. I started selling Carrie fruit then I started selling dried dates and now I have started selling homemade Gujarati snacks. Being blind it was difficult for me to do the delivery, bring raw materials but, with my will power I got success in doing business. My wife also supported me a lot. We are planning to set up a stall of sweets during the days of Dussehra and Diwali."

"As I am not able to see, many people come to help me. But, I believe that if we are fit we should not take the help of anyone. Everyone has some talent in themselves and if they work hard they will achieve success. I have learnt how to be Aatmanirbhar," added Ashwin. (ANI)

