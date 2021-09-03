Visva Bharati row: No protests within 50-metres of University, says Calcutta HC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Friday said that no protests can be held within 50-metre area of the Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan.

The High Court on Friday was hearing a writ petition filed over the Viswa Bharati issue.

"No protests can be held within a 50-metre area of the university. No staff of Visva-Bharati University can be prevented from entering." the court said.

The court directed Santiniketan police to break all the locks in the administrative building, including the residence of the vice-chancellor. The Court also instructed the police to appoint three constables for the security of the Vice-Chancellor.

"The administration has to keep a close watch so that the university runs smoothly. No loudspeaker can be used in the Visva-Bharati University area," the Court said.

The High Court further gave instructions to make functional all CCTV cameras.

The Court also directed the Santiniketan police station to submit a report to the High Court.

Amid the stalemate between the students and the management, Visva Bharati University moved the Calcutta High Court over the ongoing agitation.

Students have been protesting inside the University campus and have gheraoed the official residence of vice-chancellor Vidyut Chakraborty since August 27. (ANI)