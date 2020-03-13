Visva Bharati University suspends all classes till March 31

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): As part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, Visva Bharati University on Friday suspended all the classes till March 31.

The University in a statement said, "All classes of the University will remain suspended till March 31, 2020. No function/programme of the University including seminar, workshop, conference, etc. Shall be organised till March 31, 2020."

"The entire ashrama complex shall be completely sealed till further order. All hostels will remain closed till further order," the statement read.

In compliance with the communication made by University Grants Commission, New Delhi vide its letter dated March 5 pertaining to the preventive measures due to outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country and in terms of the unanimous decision taken in the meeting held on March 13 chaired by Vice-Chancellor in presence of all Directors, Principals of Bhavanas, Heads of Departments, Dean of Students Welfare, Proctor and other seniors officials of the University.

Further notification will be issued by the University in the due course after reviewing the pandemic condition after March 31. (ANI)

