Vivek Singh appointed OSD to FM Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Vivek Singh has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.
The appointment was approved by Appointment Committee of the Cabinet.
Singh has been working as Additional Private Secretary (APS) with the minister for the last two years. He is graduate from Sriram College of Commerce (SRCC) Delhi. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 04, 2021 23:38 IST
