Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI arrests suspect Sunil Kumar Yadav from Goa

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one Sunil Kumar Yadav from Goa allegedly in connection with the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Sunil Kumar Yadav was arrested from Goa on Monday and was produced before the local court.

The CBI got transit remand and the accused was taken to Kadapa on Tuesday.



"Sunil Kumar Yadav from Pulivendula is accused in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The CBI sleuths inquired him many times in this case. He has absconded a few days ago. CBI sleuths searched for him, and found him in Goa," the agency informed.

YS Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and former Minister, was murdered on March 15, 2019, in his own house at Pulivendula.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team for investigating the case. And an inquiry has begun with narco tests being conducted for three suspects. Three persons have also been arrested on the allegation of tampering with the evidence.

Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunita has approached Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the case. The High Court gave a verdict on March 11, 2020 handing over the case to CBI. (ANI)

