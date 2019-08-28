Vizag: Cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crore seized, one arrested

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A truck driver was arrested and cannabis worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore was seized from his possession, said Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday here.

According to DRI officials, the accused was nabbed in the wee hours of Tuesday based on specific intelligence received to the department regarding the illegal transportation of narcotics from the state to Madhya Pradesh.

"The officers of DRI intercepted an Eicher truck which was coming from the direction of Gajuwaka near NAD junction here. The officials asked the driver to open the door of the container and it was empty," the officials said.

Further, they added: "During a thorough examination, a false partition near driver's cabin was found with an opening on the top of the partition. The officials recovered cannabis of 1015 kilograms worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore which was packed in 365 packets in the false partition."

The officials also seized the Eicher truck and took the driver into custody.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

