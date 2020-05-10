Vizag gas leak: Experts committee to hold inspection of chemical factories, says minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that an experts committee will hold an inspection of chemical factories in the range of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and nearby areas.

He held a review meeting to take stock of the situation after the gas leak incident. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Krishnadas, M Srinivas Rao, Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang took part in the review meeting. They discussed the conditions prevailing at RR Venkatapuram and other five villages, public health, pollution levels etc issues. During the meeting, Kannababu said that a two-member committee should be constituted for in-depth study of conditions. The committee will have to submit a report on the quality of tanks, and other technical aspects.



District collector V Vinay Chand gave a presentation on the developments to date. He said that the influence of toxic gases and tanks' temperatures are receding. He said that the gas leak has claimed 12 lives and 11,336 people are suffering from suffocation. Till now, 173 people have been discharged after first aid and among the rest, condition of 90 per cent is good.

The expert committees have submitted their primary reports on health, pollution, medical conditions etc. High power committee will inspect them all and give its final report.



During the review meeting, the officials opined that people should not be allowed to villages until proper safety is ensured.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang visited the victims of gas leak incident at King George Hospital on Saturday evening.

During the visit to King George Hospital, DGP Sawang enquired about the details about the incident from the victims. Later he met doctors and asked about the health condition of the victims. He also appealed to the medical team to render good services to them. (ANI)