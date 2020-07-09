Vizag gas leak incident: 12 accused sent to police remand till July 22

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Visakhapatnam District Magistrate court on Wednesday sent 12 accused in LG polymer gas leak incident to police remand till July 22.
The gas leak incident took place on May 7 this year and cases were filed against the LG Polymers management.
After 2 months, the High Power Committee headed by Neerabh Kumar Prasad, special CS (EFS&T) has submitted its report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.
The gas leak claimed at least twelve lives. (ANI)
